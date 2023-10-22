Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $229.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

SGEN opened at $215.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.78. Seagen has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $217.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,360,466. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,360,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Seagen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Seagen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

