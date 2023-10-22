Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.1 %

SEE stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. Sealed Air has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $56.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.