ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Trimmed by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.97.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $542.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $566.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.29 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

