ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $660.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $598.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $542.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $347.29 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

