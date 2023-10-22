Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Raymond James

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -274.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

