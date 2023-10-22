Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.51. Sharp shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 372 shares trading hands.

Sharp Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.