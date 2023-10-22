Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of SBSW opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

