Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,935 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average of $194.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.52 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

