Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 76,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $1,886,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $3,647,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

