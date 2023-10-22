Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,539 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

