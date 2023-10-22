Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 284,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

