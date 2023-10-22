Sigma Planning Corp Sells 678 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $641,000. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 16,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.83.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $278.81 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.