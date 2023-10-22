Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

