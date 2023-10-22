Signaturefd LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $467.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $269.88 and a one year high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.10.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

