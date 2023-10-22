Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

