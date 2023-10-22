Signaturefd LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.05 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

