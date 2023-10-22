Signaturefd LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,864,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 144,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.79 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

