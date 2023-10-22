Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.45.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

