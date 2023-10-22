Signaturefd LLC Purchases 606 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $132.21 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

