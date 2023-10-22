Signaturefd LLC Sells 104 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

ITW opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.86 and a 12 month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

