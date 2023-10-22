Signaturefd LLC Sells 28,439 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,439 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after purchasing an additional 339,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $31.57 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

