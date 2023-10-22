Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 15,492 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

