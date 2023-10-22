Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 727 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,131,000. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 42,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 327,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 213,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.