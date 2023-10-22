Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 27,962 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 113.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 387,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 197,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 228,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.