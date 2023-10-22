Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 5,700 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,477 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 61.8% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after buying an additional 8,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.96. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

