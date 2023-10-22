Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 7,419 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 1.3% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

