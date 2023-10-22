Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.08 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

AT&T stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.