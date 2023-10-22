Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

