Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.