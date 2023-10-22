Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $2.27 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 165.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,162,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 304,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,070,000 after acquiring an additional 259,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

