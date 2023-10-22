Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

