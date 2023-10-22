Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 879,780.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 351,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 351,912 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLRY opened at $24.42 on Friday. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

