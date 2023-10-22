Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after buying an additional 2,323,583 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,163,000 after buying an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,774,000 after buying an additional 616,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,821,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $43.26 on Friday.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

