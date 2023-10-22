Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 3,262 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

