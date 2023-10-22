Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 3,343 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $46.75 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.