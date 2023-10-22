Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,942.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148,536 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 887.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $81.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

