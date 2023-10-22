Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,133,940,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 858,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,728. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1363 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

