Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 501 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 304,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 99,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 124,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

PYPL opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

