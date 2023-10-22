Simpple Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:SPPL) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Simpple’s (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 23rd. Simpple had issued 1,602,000 shares in its IPO on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $8,410,500 based on an initial share price of $5.25. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Simpple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPPL opened at $5.18 on Friday. Simpple has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

About Simpple

See Also

Simpple Ltd. operates as an advanced technology solution provider in Singapore. The company develops SIMPPLE Ecosystem, an ecosystem solution that automates workflow and the workforce in areas, such as building maintenance, security surveillance, and janitorial services. Its SIMPPLE Ecosystem includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, a robotic solution in cleaning and security domains, as well as Internet-of-Things devices and peripherals; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates workflow processes in a built environment setting.

