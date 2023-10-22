SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.78 and last traded at $63.37. 8,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,139% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTGF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SMA Solar Technology in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

