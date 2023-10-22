Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, October 23rd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $445.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $54.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile



Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

