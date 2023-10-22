Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Trading Down 2.3%

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.05 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.26). 149,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 31,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.26).

The company has a market capitalization of £118.23 million, a PE ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.02.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

