SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Bought by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 15.9% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.33. 185,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,345. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $99.02 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

