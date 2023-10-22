SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $183.59. 12,785,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average of $180.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

