SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Holdings Lowered by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on PSK

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.