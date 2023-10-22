SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,170,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,492. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

