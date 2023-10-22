SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

