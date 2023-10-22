SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.75. 1,682,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

