SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after buying an additional 434,818 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 43,342 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,725. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

