SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is McAdam LLC’s 10th Largest Position

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $21,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

MDYG opened at $66.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

